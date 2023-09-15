During Wednesday's meeting of the Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee, members engaged in a thorough discussion concerning a pivotal agenda item submitted by Mayor Jason Salamun.

The mayor is requesting that the City Council reconsider its prior approval of a $1 million pollution reduction grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant, intended for pollution reduction planning, has raised several concerns and considerations within the city's leadership.

The four-year grant, initially authorized in the spring, is designed to support efforts in identifying and addressing pollution issues in the area, specifically strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The grant spans a four-year period and includes partners such as Black Hills Energy, Black Hills Council of Local Governments, Elevate Rapid City, Rapid City's Sustainability Committee, School of Mines and Visit Rapid City, with the possibility of additional partners joining during the grant period.

However, after the recent election of a new mayor and new City Council members, the grant has been called back into question. Salamun expressed his intent to provide the committee and council an opportunity to reconsider their earlier approval of the grant, given the significant changes in the city's leadership since then.

"This grant was an opportunity that we applied for in the spring. Council did approve applying and accepting, but as you know, we have a new slate of officers on council and a new mayor. And so he [Salamun] felt it behooves us to bring it back to the council with the new members for full consideration to determine if it is still something that we as a city want to lead and be a part of,” Jamie Toennies, manager of the city’s grant division, said.

Concerns have arisen about potential obligations tied to the grant. Rapid City wants to ensure that any plans resulting from the grant align with the city's goals and mission without obligating the city or its partners to implement strategies that don't align with their objectives. There is apprehension about the implicit pressure that could be exerted to implement a wide-reaching plan, potentially binding the city for years to come.

Cancelling the already accepted grant could come with possible repercussions. The grant has already been awarded, and rejecting it would effectively cancel the grant contract. The decision would not only prevent Rapid City and its partners from applying for future pollution reduction planning or implementation grants, but could also impact their eligibility for other federal grants.

The grant's timeline includes approval by the City Council on April 3 and subsequent submission of the application on May 31. On August 14, the city was awarded the $1 million grant.

The budget for the grant includes staffing, subawards to partners, and indirect or administrative costs. The grant also outlines specific obligations and requirements, including greenhouse gas inventory and action plans with cost-benefit analysis and workforce analysis.

Notably, there is potential to participate in the $4.6 billion in additional national grants next spring to implement strategies identified in the planning grant. However, eligibility for these funds is contingent on participation in the planning grant.

According to Toennies, time is a crucial issue because of the hiring process. The city cannot move forward until they know if the grant is approved.

"There's staffing required to meet the grant deliverables, and so determining when we can move forward with those elements is essential. But we're cautious because if there's a chance it could be canceled, that's where things will get a little bit dicey as we work through the logistics of when we can start spending those dollars if we're going to accept it to meet the grant deliverables at the end of the day,” Toennies said.

The agenda item was ultimately tabled at the Legal and Finance meeting. If not brought up for reconsideration during Monday's City Council meeting, the grant will remain intact. The decision to table the measure effectively ends discussion on the grant, unless it is "smoked out" during the upcoming City Council meeting, allowing for reconsideration at a later date.