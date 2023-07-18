Rapid City officials are reminding the public to access and utilize a pair of features to report public infrastructure issues such as potholes, non-working street lights, traffic signs and other issues.

The public can utilize the ‘Report A Problem’ link to the City’s website to report non-emergency issues. The public can utilize the online feature to alert the City if they see issues with street lights, such as non-functioning street lights, dim or flashing lights or lights remaining on past sunrise. The ‘Report a Problem’ feature can be used to report potholes, traffic signs that need attention or other issues related to roads or streets.

When visiting the site, users will be prompted to provide a brief description of the concern, location of the issue and when the problem was noticed. Users can also provide a contact phone number or e-mail should staff need additional information.

In addition to the online feature, the public can also call the Traffic Operations Division at (605) 394-4118 to report concerns with lights and signs. For potholes, the public can call the City’s Pothole Hotline at (605) 394-4152.

City Public Works Executive Coordinator Shannon Truax said the public provides important assistance to the department in getting issues addressed. From May 2021, when the City first called for the public’s help in reporting issues with street lights, and through 2022, more than 750 calls were received by the City’s Traffic Operations Division, including more than 450 calls in 2022

“We really appreciate the public’s response and continued communication with the City on reporting issues they see with street lights and potholes,” said City Public Works Executive Coordinator Shannon Truax. “Our crews can’t be everywhere at all times and this is a clear case of the public serving an important mission, as a collective second set of eyes to help us in keeping our streets and neighborhoods lit, and also in reporting pothole locations.

Truax said callers should provide a close or exact location of the street light, pothole or traffic sign issue. Regarding issues with street lights, Truax said the light poles display a four or five-digit number a few feet off the ground. The pole number or the block of the street with the malfunctioning light will allow for a more immediate response from City crews.

Once a call is received from the public, a crew member is sent to the affected area before dawn the following day to locate the pole and begin the process of replacement or repair.