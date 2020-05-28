Rapid City officials report inappropriate items dumped at remote yard waste sites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rapid City officials are reporting an uptick in the dumping of inappropriate items at the remote yard waste sites at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North sites.

Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said city officials remind the public the sites are for yard waste only and limited to residential use only. The sites also allow for disposal of recyclable and cardboard items.

The remote yard waste sites were opened to the public on May 11 and have been used annually by thousands of residents for collecting yard waste, tree branches and similar items.

Since opening May 11, Rapid City Solid Waste Community Outreach Coordinator Jancie Knight said there has been an increase in the dumping of items such as household materials, fencing, paints and other items.

"This is a major problem for the Solid Waste Division. When non-yard waste items are placed in the dumpsters or tossed outside the containers, it takes city staff away from their day-to-day duties to clean up these areas," Knight said.