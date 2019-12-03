{{featured_button_text}}
Construction Begins on Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Construction began in November on the new $130-million arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

 Adam Fondren, Journal Staff

A $111.5 million building permit issued in November to the city for the new arena has put Rapid City on the cusp of a record.

For the year, building permit valuation stands at $315,117,150, less than $5 million shy of the 2016 record of $320,054,359. It is also the fourth consecutive year building permit valuation has topped $300 million in Rapid City.

November's total of $123,469,502 beat the previous record of $97,566,028 set in January 2018, which included a $92 million permit for phase two construction of Rapid City Regional Health.

The city also issued 362 building permits in November, the highest number in a November since 2013 when 587 were issued. Through November, 3,722 building permits have been issued, which is more than all of 2018 when 3,706 were issued.

November's top building permits:

  • $111.5 million permit to the city for the new Rushmore Plaza Civic Center arena — contractor, M.A. Mortenson Company;
  • $1,710,000 to the city for City Hall renovation — MAC Construction;
  • $900,000 to Blessed LLC for the Kieffer Addition, 5816 Sheridan Lake Road;
  • $790,000 to Pennington County for the stall barn addition at Central States Fairgrounds — Scull Construction;
  • $490,769 to Rapid City Regional Hospital for second-floor operating room renovations.

