Rapid City on track for another strong building permit valuation year

Building permit valuations for the first eight months of 2022 in Rapid City eclipse last year's record, according to a news release.

From January to August, the city issued 1,907 building permits with a combined total valuation of $295,875,068, compared to 2021's 3,111 building permits with a combined valuation of $245.82 million.

The city issued 237 building permits in August 2022 with a total valuation of $15,736,569. The highest valued permit was $1,420,000 for the Meyer Dana Orthodontics facility alterations at 1165 Eglin Street by CPP Rushmore II LLC with Dean Kurtz Construction as the contractor.

Other top permits include a permit valuation of $667,786 for a six-plex apartment building at 3028 Tarheels Loop for Rapid City Marlin with Siemonsma Construction as the contractor. There's also a single family dwelling unit with an attached garage with a $650,959 permit valuation through Cousin Construction at 5412 Berglund Road, a single family dwelling unit with an attached garage for $647,966 with Rangel Construction at 4162 Scotland Hills Court, and a single family dwelling unit with an attached garage with a $585,179 permit with Large Construction at 5655 Villaggio Lane.

In August 2021, the city issued a total of 331 building permits with a valuation of $23,086,487.