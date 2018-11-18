Homeless veterans are a little bit warmer thanks to the efforts of Black Hills volunteers.
Black Hills RSVP+ organized a Make a Difference Day community project last month that solicited donations of sweatshirts, pants and socks for homeless veterans. A news release from the city of Rapid City said this year the effort resulted in about 600 sweats and socks being donated to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission on Oct. 26.
According to the city, it's a big jump from last year's donation drive, which brought in 220 items.
Zonta awarding grants
Rapid City-area nonprofits dedicated to advancing the status of women can apply for a 2018-2019 Zonta Club of the Black Hills Expo Service Grant.
A news release from the organization said that funds generated from the annual Zonta EXPO in Rapid City underwrite the grants.
Applications are available by email from robin.albers@heart.org, or online at zontacluboftheblackhills.org. Last year’s grant recipients will be sent a new application.
For more information, call or email Robin Albers, service committee chair, at 484-1853 or robin.albers@heart.org. The deadline to apply is Dec. 7.
Only local organizations with a 501 (c) 3 status "whose programs or projects are designed to advance the legal, political, economic, educational, health and professional status of women in the Black Hills region" are eligible for the grants.
$46,000 raised for children
Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in the Black Hills raised $46,986 for Regional Health as part of this year's Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign.
The effort was part of a national campaign by Walmart and its subsidiary Sam’s Club that raised $36.5 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals this year, according to a news release from Regional Health.
Donations were made Aug. 27 to Oct. 7 at five Walmart and Sam's Club locations in the Black Hills and eastern Wyoming. The money raised will be used to help children treated at Regional Health, via the purchase of state-of-art medical equipment, patient comfort items and programs for families.
Bush Foundation grants
Several South Dakota-based tribal organizations were selected as members of the Bush Foundation’s second Community Creativity Cohort.
West River grantees include Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation and the Pine Ridge Area Chamber of Commerce on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation; Cheyenne River Youth Project and Four Bands Community Fund on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation; and the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish.
According to the Bush Foundation, 40 organizations from 23 Native nations in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota were selected "for their commitment to making art and culture central to problem-solving."
Each member of the cohort receives a $100,000 grant over a three-year period and access to other funds, according to a news release from the youth project.
All participating organizations are led by and serving people of color or indigenous people, and/or are led by and serving people from rural communities or non-metropolitan areas or towns with populations of less than 50,000 people.
The program officially kicks off this month in the Twin Cities. More information is available at bushfoundation.org/community-creativity-initiative/community-creativity-cohort-2.
Foundation award
The South Dakota Community Foundation recently presented a $20,000 South Dakota Fund grant to Lakota Funds/SD Native Homeownership Coalition.
According to a news release from the foundation, the grant will fund the group's "enhanced communication strategy to support their growth and development."
The coalition works to remove barriers to homeownership in Native American communities. Its enhanced communication strategies include revising and upgrading their website, developing new strategies to communicate with stakeholders and expanding their communications team.