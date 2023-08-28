It won’t be long before there’s a chill in the air, and with it, a number of fall seasonal programs will be underway, hosted by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department.

The City’s 2023 Fall Program Guide was released recently and can be accessed on the City’s Recreation Division page at rcgov.org.

The Fall Program Guide provides information on numerous activities, leagues and classes available at the Roosevelt Swim Center, Roosevelt Ice Arena and in the City’s parks system.

The Roosevelt Swim Center’s fall programs include water polo, fall swim lessons, water exercise classes, Bubble Nights for certified scuba divers, open swim dates and a new special event, the Pumpkin Plunge on Oct. 14 for youth ages 5 to 12. The Swim Center will also host Red Cross health and safety courses this fall, lifeguard and babysitter training and CPR programs. Other Swim Center facility classes will focus on yoga, martial arts, exercise, fitness and conditioning classes.

The Roosevelt Ice Arena’s fall programs include figure skating and hockey activities, including adult hockey leagues, learn to skate classes and adult hockey player development sessions.

The Guide also includes location information about fall outdoor activities including disc golf, mountain bike, trail, hiking and bicycling opportunities as well as group activities at the City’s pickleball courts and bocce courts. The new Founders Park dirt bike trail and Sioux Park Playground are also profiled as new recreational opportunities and there are updates on the renovation projects at Dinosaur Park and the Sioux Park Tennis Courts. Recreation youth programs such as youth flag football is also profiled in the guide.

Check out the Guide for the home schedule and information about the Badlands Sabres, the NA3HL hockey team beginning its third season in Rapid City with the puck dropping at home Sept. 22 to 23 against the Bozeman Icedogs at the Roosevelt Ice Arena.

There is important rental information in the guide for using City recreation facilities and park shelters as well as hours, admission rates and rates for birthday parties at the Swim Center and Ice Arena.

For more information, contact the Roosevelt Swim Center at (605) 394-5223 or the Roosevelt Ice Arena at (605) 394-6161.