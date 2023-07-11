Even before they open for public use, Rapid City park amenities have fallen victim to vandalism and improper use by the public in recent weeks, including over the Independence Day holiday.

Incidences of park vandalism have included graffiti etched into areas of the renovated Sioux Park Playground even before it opened last Friday; fireworks and damage to the portable toilet facility at Braeburn Dog Park; evidence of fireworks and residue along with mud and trash at the new Bocce Court Complex area at West Memorial Park. The Bocce Courts are set to open with an official ceremony later this month.

“It’s really gotten out of hand,” said City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson. “The vandalism is even occurring in areas that haven’t yet been completed and opened up to the public. It’s happening to the restrooms, at the playgrounds and along the bike path. And they aren’t random acts. Whether it’s the graffiti, trashing up a place or committing damage, it’s taking place almost on a daily basis somewhere in our park system or along the greenway.

One common area of the City’s bike path was touched with graffiti. Parks officials also report graffiti at the staircase under construction at Dinosaur Park.

“The sad thing is many of these areas are used by our youngest residents and visitors, and by families. And it’s costly to City taxpayers for crews to clean up the areas or to replace or repair broken items or facilities," Anderson said. "The community ends up paying the price in the end.”

Anderson said the public can play a key role by notifying the Parks Division at (605) 394-4175 if they notice damage in areas of the City’s park system, or to contact the Police Department if they witness active acts of vandalism and graffiti.