Rapid City parks, restrooms to reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Several of Rapid City's park restroom facilities will open to the public for limited hours beginning Tuesday while the city's park playgrounds are also being opened up to public use.

Four year-round restroom facilities were closed in March and other park restroom facilities scheduled to open in April were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restrictions will be lifted this week for the year-round facilities at Legacy Commons, Founders Park, Canyon Lake West and Skyline Drive. In addition, restroom facilities at Sioux Park, Vickie Powers Park and the Sioux Park Tennis Courts will be opened. Portable facilities in these areas will be removed.

The buildings will be open during the day and early evening hours.

In addition, other restroom facilities will open when park shelters become available by reservation beginning July 1. These restroom facilities include those at Canyon Lake, Old Storybook Island and Robbinsdale Park.

City park officials also announced Monday the playgrounds in city parks will be opening for public use with social distancing and hygiene protocols. The city had closed them in March due to COVID-19 concerns.