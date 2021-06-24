Rapid City part of nationwide crime strategy, mayor says after meeting with President Biden

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allender is also looking to secure additional funding to hire employees that specialize in crime intervention and prevention, taking some of the burden off of police.

"Our police officers need to be police officers. There's never been a time in my lifetime where I can remember police officers being so overburdened by things that are clearly no one else's job," he said. "That everyone has backed off and said 'this is not for us, it must be for police.'"

Allender said Rapid City is not alone in this crisis.

"Police officers are burned out. The support in the community is waning because of the people who don't care to be in a conflict today are being quiet," he said. "This is a very controversial time. If you say something in support of police, if you say something about homelessness, or race, or politics, or religion — you're not going to just get people who are disagreeing with you, you are going to get personal attacks.

"Those things are very distasteful to most people."

Community crime intervention programs will help the vulnerable population of Rapid City get to better places, Hedrick said.