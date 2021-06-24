Rapid City part of nationwide crime strategy, mayor says after meeting with President Biden

Rapid City has been added to a consortium of 15 different jurisdictions around the nation that will participate in a community violence intervention strategy plan following Mayor Steve Allender's visit Wednesday with President Joe Biden at the White House.
The announcement was made Thursday at a joint news conference with Allender and Police Chief Don Hedrick. Allender said the White House meeting with Biden and six other leaders from different cities was good.
"I feel like the meeting (Wednesday) was very productive and beneficial to Rapid City," Allender said.
The 90-minute meeting with Biden was mostly a listening session for the president, Allender said, as Biden wants to focus on preventing violent crime as part of his administration's priorities. The meeting was also an opportunity for the participants to learn from each other, Allender said.
"As we went around the room and discussed this topic, I brought up that federal programming typically is aimed at America's largest cities," he said. "Therefore, the strategies coming from the White House will need to be flexible and scalable so that we can use the parts of them that are most important and most effective for us and not use the parts that are most effective for something going on in Chicago, New York or Miami."
The program focuses on community violence intervention, such as identifying potential offenders, confronting them and mentoring them prior to a crime being committed — something that Rapid City has been putting a stronger priority on.
Hedrick said the program for Rapid City police is a "two-pronged" approach, utilizing traditional law enforcement methods and also taking the time to build community engagement and trust.
"Sometimes we need to maybe just acknowledge that some of the issues that we face here locally are bigger than the police alone," Hedrick said. "Many times law enforcement find ourselves at the point of intervention — whether that's violence, trauma, substance use, mental health, homelessness, even engaging with at-risk youth — all of those issues are bigger than the police department alone. We need help from the community."
Another opportunity Rapid City is exploring is to look at grants and other funding to get additional personnel involved in community violence intervention programs. Hedrick recently applied for federal grant funds to add four police officers that would focus on prevention and intervention efforts in neighborhoods experiencing the most gun violence.
Allender is also looking to secure additional funding to hire employees that specialize in crime intervention and prevention, taking some of the burden off of police.
"Our police officers need to be police officers. There's never been a time in my lifetime where I can remember police officers being so overburdened by things that are clearly no one else's job," he said. "That everyone has backed off and said 'this is not for us, it must be for police.'"
Allender said Rapid City is not alone in this crisis.
"Police officers are burned out. The support in the community is waning because of the people who don't care to be in a conflict today are being quiet," he said. "This is a very controversial time. If you say something in support of police, if you say something about homelessness, or race, or politics, or religion — you're not going to just get people who are disagreeing with you, you are going to get personal attacks.
"Those things are very distasteful to most people."
Community crime intervention programs will help the vulnerable population of Rapid City get to better places, Hedrick said.
"Over the years, your law enforcement officers have been the 24-7 caretakers of the vulnerable in the community. We don't arrest folks for very low-level issues involving homelessness, so we've taken a different approach," Hedrick said. "We've had police officers out there essentially doing social work and we're able to point to 70 or so folks that we've been able to take off the streets and get them to a better place in life... I think we need to recognize those successes when we see them and take note when these successes occur."
Allender hopes the crime prevention summit with Biden will have a lasting, positive impact on the community in a bipartisan fashion. The mayor acknowledged that some of the programs the president is proposing would not be a good fit for western South Dakota and stressed that this is not a "one-size fits all" program.
"I'm proud that Rapid City was recognized as doing something right and recognized as being a part of something bigger," Allender said. "I think we have a legacy of problem-solving, legacy of community commitment and involvement, and we've been sharing our story for years now.
"We're a good testing ground for new ideas and we welcome them."
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.