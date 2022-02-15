Rapid City participating in national COVID-19 wastewater study

Rapid City will collect wastewater samples for the next month as part of a nationwide testing program.

The city is one of 400 municipalities sending samples and data for the National Wastewater Surveillance System initiated by the CDC and conducted by LuminUltra. The Canadian-based biological diagnostic testing company has operations in six countries.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System was launched in September 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The system tracks the SARS-CoV-2 levels in wastewater in an effort to help communities prevent the spread of the virus.

City Water Reclamation Superintendent Dave Van Cleave said LuminUltra reached out to the city in January due to a gap in data in western South Dakota.

"We're the largest community in western South Dakota, so it makes sense that they would come to us and take a look at it," he said. "We have the largest population base, and I think that's why they asked us to participate."

The city sent its first two 500 milliliter samples last week and will participate for 13 weeks. There is no cost to the city to participate. The samples are sent to a facility in Florida.

Van Cleave said the city's participation is fairly limited and isn't sure if the city will be able to send in more samples after March.

He said he expects to begin receiving data from the CDC in a few weeks that notes whether the amount of COVID-19 present is up or down in the community while the CDC and clinicians examine the various strains.

Samples are gathered over a 24-hour period from Sunday morning to Monday morning and then Tuesday to Wednesday morning.

Van Cleave said a number of Native American tribes have participated in the project but isn't aware of any other west or east river communities participating.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

