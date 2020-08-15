Rapid City, Pennington County deal with fewer 2020 rally incidents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic tie-ups and crime rates in Rapid City during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been relatively normal or lower than usual this year, Rapid City Police Capt. Scott Sitts said Friday.

"Besides the extra traffic in town, the RCPD has had very few interactions with rally-goers. Contact with individuals attending the Sturgis Rally has mainly centered on the RCPD facilitating organized group rides through town," Sitts said. "This year the RCPD only facilitated one organized ride, compared to 4-6 in previous years."

Sitts said no major crimes or incidents related to the rally have occurred in Rapid City, and the number of arrests have not increased.

"We do not track arrests related to the Sturgis Rally, and there has not been a noticeable increase in arrests since the start of the Sturgis Rally," he said. "Our roadways are noticeably busier with the Sturgis Rally in town, however, we have not received or noticed any traffic issues."

In Pennington County, calls for service slightly increased this year during the rally, but Pennington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Helene Duhamel said Friday the sheriff's office does not single out calls related to the rally versus those that aren't.