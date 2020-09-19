 Skip to main content
Rapid City, Pennington County law enforcement searching for assault suspect
alert top story

Rapid City, Pennington County law enforcement searching for assault suspect

  • Updated
Vanosdel

Drew Vanosdel

 Photo provided by Rapid City Police Department

The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office are searching for 31-year-old Drew Vanosdel, who is a suspect in a violent assault Saturday.

According to a news release from RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina, Vanosel was last seen in the area of E. New York Street and Lacrosse Street Saturday evening. Medina said Vanosdel is considered dangerous and may be armed. He is also known to be mentally unstable and may be under the influence of methamphetamine, Medina said.

Vanosdel was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and white shoes. He has shoulder length hair with the sides shaved short.

Medina said to contact police immediately at 394-4131 if Vanosdel is seen or encountered.

