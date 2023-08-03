Areas of the Black Hills are forecasted for possible heavy rains beginning today, and a flash flood watch has been issued for the area this afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

With the potential for severe weather and possible flash flood impacts, Rapid City, Pennington County and National Weather Service officials are advising the public to remain attentive to weather forecasts today through the weekend, paying special attention to flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings.

Quick, heavy rains or persistent rain over a lengthy period can produce flooding in low-lying bike path areas. Flash flooding may occur on city streets. Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management officials and City Fire Department officials remind the public not to drive cars through flooded streets. Pedestrians are advised not to walk, jog or bike through flooded bike path areas. It takes only a few inches of fast-moving water to sweep a person off their feet and unknown obstacles lie beneath the surface of the flooded water.

City Storm Water crews will be closely monitoring storm drainage systems around town should the forecasted heavy rains materialize. Officials encourage residents to stay out of drainage systems and use caution around Rapid Creek.

In the event of flooded basements and home areas, Public Works officials remind the public it is unlawful to discharge storm water into the City’s sewer system. The public can pump water into their yards, into the gutter of the street or into the storm drains.

National Weather Service and Pennington County Emergency Management officials advise the public to be attentive to weather statements and recommendations issued by federal, state and local agencies through NOAA weather radio, media, social media, website and online application options.