Rapid City/Pennington County receives new tactical robots

The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team has received two new tactical robots using grant money provided by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Each robot cost approximately $45,000 and will be used in certain SWAT-based situations.

"A robot is a life-saving option preventing the need to put people in harm’s way,” SRT Commander Captain Tony Harrison said. “We can better understand what is happening before engaging, leading to a faster resolution to a situation. For example, we used the new Vantage robot once and it took minutes to clear a scene versus potentially hours the old way of doing things.”

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office purchased the robots in November, using the grant money to pay for the new technology. The robots are manufactured by Transcend Robotics and will replace an older robot that had less capabilities.

The Vantage robots can climb stairs and avoid obstacles better than other robots and is fairly simple to use, Harrison said. They will be used in situations where subjects may be barricaded, or where there is a danger for loss of human life.