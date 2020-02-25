Rapid City photographer wins top prize

A photographer who does some work for the Rapid City Journal won first place at a national photography competition last month.

Erica Lane Harvey of Rapid City, who owns Erica Lane Photography, was awarded first place in the Landscape/Nature category of the Professional Photographers of America’s Grand Imaging Awards in Nashville.

Harvey’s winning image of three bears on the beach, titled “Nothing Like Mom’s Homemade Clam Chowder,” scored a perfect 100 at the competition. She took the photo on a trip to Lake Clark National Park in 2018.

“Going to see the bears in Alaska has been the most epic thing I have done to date,” Harvey said. “Words and photographs can barely express what it is like to experience such things in person.”

Harvey was selected one of 20 Diamond Photographers of the Year, and all four of her submissions were selected into the prestigious PPA loan collection, which is considered the best of the year’s entries. She’s the first PPA member from South Dakota to achieve these honors.

Kristy Steeves, a photographer from Ohio and a PPA Approved Juror for the International Print Competition, said she believes Harvey’s work is sensational.

“There are only a few images, out of many I have judged over the years, that stick with me and hers are among those that will resonate with me for a lifetime,” Steeves said.

