A Rapid City physician's assistant has flown to Washington D.C. to provide medical support while the late-Sen. John McCain lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.
Laurie Giacoletto, an urgent care specialist with Regional Health in Rapid City, serves on the National Disaster Medical System's Disaster Medical Assistance Team, a 6,000-member network of medical personnel who are deployed to communities with medical care, veterinarian care and mortuary assistance during disasters or public health emergencies.
As a release from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services noted, personnel can also "work behind the scenes at some of our nation's biggest events," at the request of the congressional doctor or the U.S. Capitol Police.
"Typically at events like this we see people who have minor cuts or sprains or other non-life threatening injuries/illness," said Ron Miller, acting director of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response under DHS.
The needs of medical care professionals during special events, such as the lying-in-state of Sen. McCain at the Capitol Rotunda, can tax local resources.
The body of the Arizona senator and 2008 Republican nominee for president will lie in state on Friday. On Saturday, a procession past the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be followed by a funeral service at Washington National Cathedral. McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday.