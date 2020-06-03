Rapid City, Pine Ridge Reservation youth join forces for Black Lives Matter protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two groups of Black Lives Matter protesters cheered and waved at each other as they met Wednesday afternoon in downtown Rapid City.

“Hi, how are you?” Lakota youth activist Tokata Iron Eyes exclaimed into a megaphone to protesters. The protesters had just walked from the courthouse to meet the group from the Pine Ridge Reservation at Main Street Square.

More than 50 protesters carried signs against police violence and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people killed by police. Some signs also focused on solidarity between Indigenous and Black people.

"I wanted to show up today because police brutality is something that can be qualified as an epidemic in this country and it's especially affecting black and Indigenous people of color, said Iron Eyes, a 16-year-old from Pine Ridge. We want to “walk the streets in peace without being profiled by law enforcement and then putting (ourselves) in danger just by existing.”

“We need to hold (police) accountable, because if they’re not doing so – which is their only job, to literally be responsible for accountability – it's up to us,” Iron Eyes said.

The protesters were mainly teenagers and young adults, but included a pastor from Custer, his son and two other families with young children.