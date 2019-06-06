The Rapid City Planning Commission approved a preliminary subdivision plan Thursday to create the Shepherd Hills subdivision, a project that will include 250 affordable apartments and 265 single-family residential lots.
The request by KTM Design Solutions, Inc. for BH Capital 4, LLC is considered one of the largest residential subdivision projects to come forward to the city in decades and follows Monday's approval by the City Council of an adjacent project from the same developer that will emphasize affordable housing units and a mobile home development.
The proposal moves to the June 17 meeting of the City Council for consideration and approval.
"These projects offer everything from affordable housing units to mobile home units to estate housing," said Vicki Fisher, the city's Planning Division manager. "This will be a great addition to Rapid City. In my 24 years with the city, this is one of the largest residential development projects I've seen."
The Shepherd Hills subdivision will be located on 77 acres south and east of the East Anamosa Street and East North Street intersection. The plan identifies 10 phases of development with an area in the southern portion of the property identified as “Future” phase.
The application calls for rezoning the area from general agricultural use to medium- and low-residential districts.
On May 23, the Planning Commission approved a related preliminary subdivision plan creating two residential lots to be known as Shepherd Hills West subdivision on 23 acres directly west of the 10-phase project and calls for extending East Philadelphia Street to North Creek Drive. The Shepherd Hills West project includes a mix of affordable housing units and mobile homes and was approved Monday by the City Council.
Kyle Treloar with Dream Design International, Inc. indicates construction on the projects could begin by late summer.