Rapid City Planning Commission OKs TIF for eastside development

The Rapid City Planning Commission unanimously approved a Tax Increment Finance District plan with stipulations during its Thursday morning meeting.
The district, also known as a TIF, will go before the city council at its Dec. 30 working session and its Jan. 4 meeting. If approved, the district and construction go into effect immediately.
The TIF, which would have a reimbursement cost of $28.8 million over about 970 acres, would go to funding for designing, grading and installing a 16-inch and 20-inch water main from East North Street to Elk Vale Road within the East Anamosa Street corridor.
The district would be between East North Street and Elk Vale Road with Eglin Street and state Highway 44 as the north and south borders.
“In addition to closing that gap on our water distribution system, it will provide an opportunity for property owners to develop within city limits in creating some housing for the demand we know is coming up,” long range planning manager Patsy Horton said. “Not only coming up, but we already have housing demands today.”
Horton said two water mains are required for low and high level zoning. She said one of the reasons the land hasn’t been developed is because the water lines haven’t been installed to provide services. Another reason is because East Anamosa Street hasn’t been constructed yet.
She said the street is on the city’s next five to 10-year programming schedule, but this development will help construction sooner rather than latter.
“The sooner requirement is essential for providing adequate housing needs for the upcoming (B21) bomber mission,” she said.
One of the stipulations of the district is that the mains must be completed before the development company is reimbursed. Horton said reimbursing after the mains are built encourages the developer to complete it instead of possibly doing it only half way.
Horton said a quick feasibility study will be completed to see if a water booster station will be able to exist within the TIF district boundary.
“Water mains have to be connected with the booster station to make all of this work,” Horton said.
The city has an existing booster station proposed on the other side of Elk Vale Road outside the boundary near an existing reservoir. The booster would make sure there’s sufficient capacity to keep the reservoir full.
Horton said the developer said they would handle costs if it’s not feasible to be within the boundary, but if it is, the TIF funds would pay for it.
Support Local Journalism
The TIF would also go toward grading portions of North Valley Drive; relocating utilities along the East Anamosa Street, North Valley Drive and Mickelson Drive corridors; designing and constructing four regional detention ponds; funding for the city to conduct a feasibility study and design and construct a regional water booster station; and install a 12-inch water main in the Mickelson Drive corridor north to East Anamosa Street and construct a portion of the drive near Western Dakota Tech.
Horton said part of the drive is already paved. The new pavement would be about 400 feet long. The main extension will connect the mains from the east and west.
There would also be 300 feet of grading on North Valley Drive.
According to the application, the TIF would encompass the proposed Shepherd Hills subdivisions west and east of North Valley Drive, along with the Diamond Ridge subdivision south of East Anamosa and west of Homestead Street.
Phase one of construction is scheduled for 2021-2022, if the council approves the district. The TIF would fund $11,699,644.26 of the $51,581,644.26 total project cost. Phase two is scheduled for 2024-2025 and would cost a total of $6,079,603.92. The TIF would fund $4,129,603.92 of the cost.
Horton said everything within the TIF application would need to be completed within five years.
Planning Commissioner Kelly Arguello said the TIF and development meet the civil needs, but he’s worried about the city expanding too quickly.
“I think about the stress that’s being put on our infrastructure along with the street traffic, regional traffic, schools,” he said. “Even our recreation outside of town is becoming more and more stressed the faster we grow. I’m just a little concerned about how fast these things are being pushed through.”
He also said he’d like to see more green belts and recreation areas within developments to help bring the feeling of the Black Hills to residents.
Commissioners also questioned if the developments would include affordable housing.
Horton said some people see the proposed tiny homes as affordable housing, the manufactured homes in the area are typically cost less, and some houses would range from $150,000 to $175,000. She said the state qualifies affordable housing TIDs if houses are under $250,000.
“There’s all kinds of levels of affordability, it has to do with income,” she said.
If approved, this will be the city’s 84th TIF, with 20-25 currently active, Horton said.
The commissioners also approved a conditional use permit for an on-sale liquor establishment for the future home of Bokujo Ramen at 516 and 518 Mount Rushmore Road. They also approved an application for de-annexation for a lot on the Atlantis Subdivision that would be annexed into Box Elder.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.