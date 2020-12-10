Rapid City Planning Commission OKs TIF for eastside development

She said the street is on the city’s next five to 10-year programming schedule, but this development will help construction sooner rather than latter.

“The sooner requirement is essential for providing adequate housing needs for the upcoming (B21) bomber mission,” she said.

One of the stipulations of the district is that the mains must be completed before the development company is reimbursed. Horton said reimbursing after the mains are built encourages the developer to complete it instead of possibly doing it only half way.

Horton said a quick feasibility study will be completed to see if a water booster station will be able to exist within the TIF district boundary.

“Water mains have to be connected with the booster station to make all of this work,” Horton said.

The city has an existing booster station proposed on the other side of Elk Vale Road outside the boundary near an existing reservoir. The booster would make sure there’s sufficient capacity to keep the reservoir full.

Horton said the developer said they would handle costs if it’s not feasible to be within the boundary, but if it is, the TIF funds would pay for it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}