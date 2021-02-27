 Skip to main content
Rapid City planning to hold 50th annual Community Clean Up Day in April
Rapid City planning to hold 50th annual Community Clean Up Day in April

Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The 50th annual Rapid City Community Clean Up Day will resume in 2021 with a week of community cleaning.

Last year’s clean-up was suspended due to the onset of COVID-19.

“That’s why this year is so important, we have two years of clean-up to make up,” solid waste outreach coordinator Jancie Knight said.

The purpose of the week-long event is to encourage residents to bring items to the city landfill for free and to promote cleanup of the community. Community clean up day will coincide with Trash to Treasures Day on April 24, but the community can bring waste to the city landfill through the week of April 19-24.

“We’re cleaning the city and taking time to focus on ourselves as a community rather than us as people,” Knight said. “We’re taking care of a beautiful area we’re lucky enough to live in.”

The city is in search of volunteers to clean up public spaces. The city will provide trash bags to collect trash from city parks, ditches, drainage areas, fence lines and neighborhoods. 

Knight said there are some areas that can be covered by anywhere from two people to 15 people.

Area residents will be able to dispose of household trash and recyclables for free at the city landfill throughout the week. Private pickups, cars and trailers are allowed, although loads must be secured. The landfill does not accept Freon-based appliances, and there will be a fee for tire disposal. Paints, garden chemicals, gasoline and other hazardous waste or liquids will also not be accepted during clean up week, but will be accepted during Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day in the fall.

Trash to Treasures Day will be April 24. City officials encourage residents to bring and pick up slightly used items like bicycles and other equipment from the city landfill’s recycling transfer station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Groups hoping to get involved should email Ria.Harper@rcgov.org

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

