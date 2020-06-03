Rapid City police arrest five on Tuesday night; say counter-protesters are agitating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Police Department says five Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested Tuesday evening after blocking traffic, but the department is also frustrated by counter-protesters who are agitating protesters.

“We need to intervene when people are creating a public safety hazard,” police spokesman Brendyn Medina said Wednesday. Lying down in the street or trying to stop traffic at night is “very hazardous” and officers had to react at a moments notice to keep protesters and drivers safe, he said.

But about two dozen counter-protesters also endangered public safety, Medina said of the group that arrived with American, Confederate, Thin Blue Line and Trump flags.

Officers were “running at a sprint to get between protesters and counter-protesters” when the latter arrived, Medina said. “Anybody on the ground will recognize” they were trying to escalate things.

He said the BLM demonstrators were about to leave but some decided to keep protesting for another two hours after counter-protesters yelled obscenities at them while driving by in trucks. That was “the least helpful thing anybody could do in that moment,” Medina said.