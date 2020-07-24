Rapid City police searching for woman after bloody clothes found in Sioux Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing woman who appears to have been assaulted.

Cristine Tail, a 29-year-old from Rapid City, was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sioux Park, according to a news release.

A driver called 911 around that time to say that a man flagged him down to say a woman had been assaulted at the park, spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. The driver said the man ran away.

Police arrived at the scene where they found clothing covered in blood, Medina said. He said police suspect the clothing to belongs to Tail but are not 100 percent sure.

"Obviously, the fact that we did find bloody clothing causes us some concern," he said.

Officers also located the man who flagged down the driver. Medina said he was very intoxicated and unable to provide a specific narrative of what happened and who assaulted Tail. He's not considered a suspect.

"We've got a ton of resources in the area searching today," for the missing woman, Medina said.

He said police are interested in speaking with anyone who saw Tail during or after this time, or knows where she may be now. People can reach the department at (605) 394-4131.

