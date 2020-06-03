Rapid City Police Chief Jegeris to leave department for new job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris is leaving the department to take a job as the director of Collaborative Excellence for the Children's Home Society, according to a news release and a Facebook post.

Jegeris, who has been with the department for 24 years, shared the news on Facebook as police prepared for another day of protests in Rapid City.

“I am extremely thankful to have been able to go to work for the citizens of Rapid City for nearly a quarter of a century,” Jegeris said on Facebook. “While I will miss working alongside the dedicated staff of an excellent law enforcement agency, I can say with the utmost confidence that this department and the people that call this city home are in good hands with the current leaders of the RCPD. I look forward to a position in which I can continue to advocate for children and families in South Dakota.”

Jegeris joined the Rapid City Police Department in 1995. He worked as a School Liaison Officer, Juvenile Detective, Juvenile Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Patrol Captain, and Assistant Chief of Police. In June of 2014, he was appointed Chief of Police.

Neither the press release from the Children's Home Society nor the police department's Facebook post said when he leave the department and start his new job.

