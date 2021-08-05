Rapid City Police Department adds 1967 Plymouth Belvedere to patrol fleet

The 1967 Plymouth Belvedere patrolling the streets of Rapid City is more than just a head-turner, it's a community conversation starter.

The vehicle has led to interactions that otherwise would never have happened, said Patrol Sergeant Chris Hunt.

"I do not know of a police car that is 54 years old and still used for daily patrol service," said Hunt, who was behind the wheel during his afternoon shift Wednesday. "We wanted one that was consistently out in the community to help strike up conversations. Once that the conversation has started, they'll bring up an issue they're having in their neighborhood."

Hunt enjoys the reactions the vehicle gets while out on patrol.

"When I drive this car I always make sure I grab a bunch of police stickers," he said. "No matter who you are, this vehicle always seems to strike up a conversation. I love that."

Former Rapid City Police Officer Sean Doyle found the vehicle five years ago in a barn outside of Salem in eastern South Dakota. Doyle retired in 2019 after 21 years with the department.

"Doyle deserves a ton of credit," Hunt said. "He was just doing his thing when he came across this and he had a vision for it."

Hunt said Doyle purchased the car and did a lot of the leg work in soliciting volunteers to refurbish it.

"Sean had a lot of connections with businesses in town," said Hunt, adding that Whipple Racing Products put in the vehicle's motor, transmission, suspension and wheels to keep a retro look while allowing the vehicle to be used for daily patrol work.

"We wanted more than just a show car," he said. "It's actually assigned to the fleet, to our shift. If there are officers who want to drive the car, it's theirs for the taking. I really enjoy driving the car so if the keys are hanging up there I like to take it for myself."

Hunt said the vehicle is outfitted with appropriate technology to have the functionality of a police car, including the same emergency lights and paint detailing as the rest of the department's patrol fleet.

"So if this thing needs to stop a vehicle there's no question if it's for real or not," he added.

The vehicle has also led to deeper conversations with former law enforcement officers whose experiences date several decades back.

"It's kind of neat to hear other officers' experiences with issues from 30 or 40 years ago and hearing the different strategies employed back then," Hunt said, noting that addiction and family violence were just as prevalent of issues back then as they are now.

"Those are obviously much deeper conversations," he said.