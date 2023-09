The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a stolen coach bus.

The bus was taken from the parking lot at 505 North Fifth Street around 5:40 Thursday morning. It was last seen travelling northbound on North Ellsworth Road just prior to 6:00 a.m.

Anybody with any information about the vehicle’s whereabouts should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847-411.