Rapid City Police Department's proposed liquor law change tabled — for now

A proposed change to limit early morning sales of alcoholic beverages in Rapid City hit a roadblock Wednesday after the Legal and Finance Committee tabled an ordinance that would have moved back sales of off-premises beverages to 10 a.m.

Under current Rapid City code, off-premises sales of alcohol at retail and convenience stores is allowed to begin at 7 a.m. The proposed ordinance change would have moved back the start time to 10 a.m.

According to documents from the city, the Rapid City Police Department requested the change because of an uptick of calls during the early morning hours.

"The Police Department has seen a large volume of calls for service in the morning hours and is requesting this change to better utilize their time and manpower," a staff report attached to the ordinance stated.

However, before Wednesday's Legal and Finance meeting, the police department retracted its request for the ordinance change.

"We decided we wanted to take more time to better research and understand how changing these practices have had an impact in other communities that have pursued similar changes," RCPS spokesperson Brendyn Medina told the Journal.