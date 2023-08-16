The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 15-year-old girl Friday morning.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to 2721 Canyon Lake Drive just after midnight Friday, Aug. 11, for a report of an unconscious female. Police found bystanders attempting CPR on the juvenile, which officers continued until an ambulance arrived to transport her to the hospital.

Witnesses told police the girl had climbed on top of a pickup that was driving erratically in the parking lot. She fell off the hood of the vehicle and was unresponsive.

Police were notified the following day that the girl, 15-year-old Sarah Erickson of Rapid City, had died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating the incident.