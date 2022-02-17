Rapid City police investigating two unattended deaths

Police are investigating two unattended deaths in north Rapid City.

According to Rapid City Police spokesperson Brendyn Medina, at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday police were called to the intersection of Anamosa Street and N. Lacrosse Street for a report of an unconscious man.

Medina said officers located the man lying near a bus stop to the south of 1200 N. Lacrosse Street. The man was unresponsive and police attempted emergency first-aid measures until a medical unit arrived. The medical unit transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 48-year-old Cecil Red Eyes of Rapid City.

An autopsy was performed and located no trauma or other signs of foul play. Police are currently awaiting toxicology results to make a final determination about Red Eyes’ cause of death.

About a week prior at 2 a.m. Feb. 10, police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Fifth Street for a report of an unconscious individual under the Sixth Street bridge, Medina said.

On arrival, officers located the man and began emergency life-saving measures until a medical unit arrived. The medical unit transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Marcus Big Crow of Rapid City.

An autopsy was later performed and shows a contributing factor to his death to be blunt force trauma to the head. Police are still currently investigating whether the nature of the injury was accidental or criminal.

Medina said if anyone has any information about Big Crow’s death, they are encouraged to contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134.

