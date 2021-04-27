 Skip to main content
Rapid City police investigating unattended death
Rapid City police investigating unattended death

  • Updated
The Rapid City Police Department is investigating an unattended death after a woman's body was found last week on Maple Avenue. 

Someone called 911 around 12:35 p.m. last Friday to report an unresponsive woman at an address on the 400 block of Maple Avenue, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Officers arrived to find the woman was already dead and had no injuries consistent with a homicide or suspicious death, he said. An autopsy was performed but the cause of death remains under investigation. 

The woman's identity is being withheld until her family is notified. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

