The Rapid City Police Department is investigating an unattended death.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Omaha Street for a report of an unresponsive male subject.

On arrival, police determined the man was deceased.

The RCPD Investigations Division is currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death. An autopsy has been scheduled and police say they will provide updates as appropriate as the investigation moves forward.

No other information has been released at this time.