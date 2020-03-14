Rapid City Police kept busy with three separate incidents

Rapid City Police are investigating separate incidents on Thursday and early Friday, including a mysterious shooting, a robbery later connected to three earlier incidents, and a suspicious individual near a south side Rapid City school.
--Two people were injured, one seriously in a shooting near the area of the 620 Latrobe Ave. reported at about 3 a.m. on Friday. A woman was taken to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital with a serious, non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and a man refused treatment for a graze wound to an arm. Both victims were located at 621 Watiki Way. Neither victim was able to give a clear statement to police on specific circumstances of how the shooting occurred.
Police detectives continue to follow up on the incident. Police believe the incident is not related to a recent robbery at 620 Latrobe Ave.
--At around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to 609 Mountain View Road for a report of a robbery. An employee of the business told police that a male subject entered the casino, pointed a firearm, and demanded money.
The employee complied and the male left the business with an undisclosed amount of money.
A short time later, a Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy advised they had located a vehicle of interest in the robbery traveling northbound on Sturgis Road.
Officers stopped the vehicle, an RV camper, after it crossed into Meade County.
The occupant, a male, later identified as 58-year-old Michael Daker of Rapid City, exited the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs.
The casino employee was transported to the scene of the traffic stop and positively identified Daker as the suspect from the robbery.
Daker was arrested on a charge of First Degree Robbery and taken to the Pennington County Jail.
Daker has also been arrested for three additional counts of First Degree Robbery in connention with the March 11 robbery of 620 Latrobe Ave., a March 3 robbery of 1601 Haines Ave., and the Feb. 22 robbery of 2215 Haines Ave.
--A Rapid City man is under arrest on a charge of Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, and Disturbance of School.
On Thursday officers were dispatched at around 12:10 p.m. to the area of Third and Cleveland Streets for a report of a suspicious individual looking over fences and checking garbage cans.
Staff at nearby South Park Elementary told police of seeing a man carrying what appeared to be a hammer near school grounds.
Because of that, the school was placed on secure status. Police contacted Cosme and determined he had dropped the item in a field. Police located the item, which turned out to be a hatchet.
Cosme was taken to the Pennington County Jail.
Police have no reason to believe Cosme was in the area in an attempt to harm students at the school.