Rapid City Police kept busy with three separate incidents

Officers stopped the vehicle, an RV camper, after it crossed into Meade County.

The occupant, a male, later identified as 58-year-old Michael Daker of Rapid City, exited the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The casino employee was transported to the scene of the traffic stop and positively identified Daker as the suspect from the robbery.

Daker was arrested on a charge of First Degree Robbery and taken to the Pennington County Jail.

Daker has also been arrested for three additional counts of First Degree Robbery in connention with the March 11 robbery of 620 Latrobe Ave., a March 3 robbery of 1601 Haines Ave., and the Feb. 22 robbery of 2215 Haines Ave.

--A Rapid City man is under arrest on a charge of Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, and Disturbance of School.

On Thursday officers were dispatched at around 12:10 p.m. to the area of Third and Cleveland Streets for a report of a suspicious individual looking over fences and checking garbage cans.

Staff at nearby South Park Elementary told police of seeing a man carrying what appeared to be a hammer near school grounds.