Rapid City police officer was justified in shooting armed teen, report says

McInally said he began following a white sedan and eventually noticed the vehicle didn’t have a light over its license plate. He continued to follow the sedan and eventually pulled it over while driving eastbound on East Jackson Street as they approached the intersection with Milwaukee Street.

The traffic stop occurred around 3:43 a.m. on Dec. 25, the report says.

McInally said a male exited the rear driver’s side door of the sedan and ran away before the vehicle came to a complete stop. He said he then took out his weapon and saw the teen starting to get out of the sedan.

The officer said he told the teen to stay in the vehicle and could see a long gun lying across his lap. He said the teen exited the sedan with a bottle — later identified as a bottle of Bombay Gin — in his left hand and the shotgun in his right hand.

McInally said the teen “was holding the shotgun in a manner you would hold it to shoot it with one hand” and “pointed the shotgun directly at” him, the report says. McInally “said they believed their life was in danger when the shotgun was pointed at them and recalled recently watching a video for training of a trooper in Montana who was killed with a shotgun.”