Rapid City police officer was justified in shooting armed teen, report says

A Rapid City police officer acted appropriately when he shot and injured a 15-year-old boy who pointed a loaded shotgun at him while under the influence of drugs and alcohol during a Christmas morning traffic stop, according to two South Dakota agencies.
The Division of Criminal Investigation and Minnehaha County State’s Attorney both ruled the shooting was justified, according to a Monday news release.
The six-page report does not mention the officer’s name but the Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick identified him as Kraig McInally. McInally joined the police department in July 2018 after serving in the Army. He previously fatally shot a man who pointed and shot a handgun at him during a traffic stop in May 2020.
Both incidents began as traffic stops with passengers pulling out — and one time shooting — guns, Hedrick noted.
McInally "did nothing wrong, it’s the actions of the suspects involved that drove both instances to a shooting,” he said.
“Any instance in which an officer is required to use lethal force is a tragedy for our community as a whole,” Hedrick said in a news release about the Christmas shooting. “This is yet another example of violent crime involving a deadly weapon and illegal drugs. I am extremely thankful our officer wasn’t hurt or killed after being challenged by an armed subject.”
“We are thankful the suspect did not lose his life after this potentially deadly encounter and implore the community to come together to work to find help for friends and loved ones who are battling substance use,” he added.
The shooting scene investigation, body-worn and patrol car video, and statements from witnesses and McInally are all consistent with each other, according to the six-page DCI report.
The news release says charges are pending against the teen but Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo said he can’t comment since the suspect is a minor. Information about the teen and any charges would only become public if Vargo asks for the the teen to be tried in adult court and a judge agrees.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg usually reviews the legality of officer shootings but this time the review was completed by the Minnehaha County State's Attorney.
"There is no statutory requirement as to who is responsible for reviewing the reports and investigation into an officer-involved shooting," said Tim Bormann, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office.
Officer account
McInally was interviewed by a DCI agent and Meade County investigator on Dec. 29, four days after the shooting.
McInally said he had been working a Christmas Eve homicide late on Dec. 24 and into the next morning. He said officers were looking for a white car involved in the homicide and there were also reports of a white car involved with stealing mail.
McInally said he began following a white sedan and eventually noticed the vehicle didn’t have a light over its license plate. He continued to follow the sedan and eventually pulled it over while driving eastbound on East Jackson Street as they approached the intersection with Milwaukee Street.
The traffic stop occurred around 3:43 a.m. on Dec. 25, the report says.
McInally said a male exited the rear driver’s side door of the sedan and ran away before the vehicle came to a complete stop. He said he then took out his weapon and saw the teen starting to get out of the sedan.
The officer said he told the teen to stay in the vehicle and could see a long gun lying across his lap. He said the teen exited the sedan with a bottle — later identified as a bottle of Bombay Gin — in his left hand and the shotgun in his right hand.
McInally said the teen “was holding the shotgun in a manner you would hold it to shoot it with one hand” and “pointed the shotgun directly at” him, the report says. McInally “said they believed their life was in danger when the shotgun was pointed at them and recalled recently watching a video for training of a trooper in Montana who was killed with a shotgun.”
The officer said he fired a couple of rounds at the teen, who fell to the ground. The investigation found McInally fired seven times, hitting the teen once in the throat with the bullet exiting between his shoulder blades.
McInally said he radioed for backup and medics and told everyone else in the car to stay put. He said he began to provide aid to the teen after arriving officers removed everyone else from the car and determined there was no longer a threat.
McInally was removed from the scene once a supervisor arrived and the teen was flown to the Denver Children’s Hospital for a life-threatening injury. The teen remains hospitalized, Hedrick said.
Witnesses, other evidence
The teen declined to be interviewed but the driver and three passengers provided statements to investigators, the report says. Everyone in the car besides the teenage boy were adults, Bormann said.
The four witnesses all said they heard but did not see the shooting. They all said they saw the teen had a gun when they picked him up, once he was already in the car or after the shooting.
The female front-seat passenger said the teen got into the sedan with a shotgun wrapped in a blanket. She said she could smell alcohol on him and his male friend, who were acting weird and like someone was after them.
Multiple witnesses said passengers began freaking out when McInally turned on his lights, the teen and/or his friend pressured the driver to flee instead of pulling over, and the friend ran away from the car.
The male backseat passenger said the teen cocked the shotgun before stepping out of the car. He said he heard multiple gunshots as soon as the teen stood up. The female backseat passenger said she saw the teen grab the alcohol in one hand and the gun in the other, but refused to listen when she told him to stay in the car.
She said she heard McInally tell the teen to stay in the car and drop the weapon, but the teen didn’t listen. She said the teen struggled to get out of the sedan since he had been drinking and because the gun was so big.
Officers found seven 9mm shell casings at the scene fired by McInally, the report says. They found the teen’s 12-gauge shotgun lying on the ground with one round in the chamber, four rounds in the tube and the safety mechanism in the fire position. The gin bottle was on the ground.
Officers removed a bag from the teen and found shotgun rounds, two pistol magazines, drug residue and drug paraphernalia inside, the report says. Lab tests found the items contained methamphetamine and cannabis.
McInally tested negative for drugs and alcohol but the teen had meth, amphetamine and cannabis in his blood in addition to a .158 blood alcohol content, the report says.
Body-worn and patrol car footage show McInally warning the teen to stay in the vehicle. However, the teen got out of the car with the alcohol and gun and “pointed the shotgun in the direction of” McInally, the report says.
The video shows McInally immediately firing seven times, the report says. The teen, who never fired, dropped to the ground after being hit in the throat.
Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the police office, said the department never releases body-worn or patrol car footage. Information that’s part of a law enforcement investigation is not a public record, according to South Dakota law.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.