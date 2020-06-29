Rapid City police promotes new Support Services captain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Sitts has been promoted to captain of the Support Services Division at the Rapid City Police Department.

The division handles records, special operations/fleet, training, hiring, purchasing, community relations, and research and development, the department said in a Monday news release.

“It is an honor to step up to this new challenge,” said Sitts. “The citizens of Rapid City are very well-served by the staff of the RCPD’s Support Services Division, and I intend to continue to foster a positive environment in which these personnel can best serve the community as well as our officers.”

Sitts was promoted after an application process that began in early June.

He's been with the department since 2004, serving as a patrol officer, detective, Internet Crimes Against Children detective, patrol sergeant, special operations sergeant, and patrol sector lieutenant where he oversaw the south, central and west sectors of the city.

Sitts previously served in the Marine Corps. He has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in business management and is pursuing a Master’s degree in business administration and strategic leadership.​

“Captain Sitts has had a distinguished career in both the armed forces and at the RCPD,” said Interim Chief of Police Don Hedrick. “He has demonstrated clear leadership in a wide a variety of roles throughout the RCPD, and these values ensure he is the right pick for Support Services Captain.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0