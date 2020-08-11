You have permission to edit this article.
Rapid City Police respond to shots fired call at Lakota Homes
Rapid City Police respond to shots fired call at Lakota Homes

  • Updated
Wanbli Drive

Rapid City Police have shut down Wanbli Drive where an individual is armed and barricaded inside a residence.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

Rapid City Police are on scene at a residence on Wanbli Drive after responding to a call regarding gun fire.

According to the department's Twitter account, law enforcement has shut down Lakota Homes.

Gunfire can still be heard from inside the residence where a man is armed and has barricaded the door. He has reportedly fired five shots.

Officers were working to evacuate nearby homes and "resolve this threat to public safety as safely as possible," according to the tweet.

The department asks the public to avoid the Lakota Homes, Mall Drive area.

