Rapid City police respond to two shooting deaths within 12 hours

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating two separate shooting deaths that occurred within 12 hours of each other on Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning.

According to RCPD spokesman Brendyn Medina, the first shooting was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive. Police located an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police were dispatched at 4:15 a.m. Monday to a residence on Marquette Drive for a report of multiple individuals who had been shot. When police arrived, Medina said three people had gunshot wounds. Two were injured with non-life threatening wounds, but a man was unresponsive. He was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

The names of the two men who died are being withheld until family has been notified.

Medina said police do not believe the shootings are not related and that there is no active threat to the public. Investigators found drugs and drug paraphernalia at both residences, he said.

Police Chief Don Hedrick released a statement Monday saying the most recent gun deaths in Rapid City are part of a nationwide trend.

“Officers and deputies have been working around the clock to investigate these incidents and we are dedicated to working with the community and our fellow law enforcement partners to ensure we hold the perpetrators of gun violence accountable through the criminal justice system,” Hedrick said.

Police are asking for anyone who might have information on the two shootings to contact the RCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 605-394-4134. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via text messaging the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is assisting RCPD with the investigations.

