Rapid City police search for runaway teen
  • Updated
Arthur Eagle Heart

 Courtesy of the Rapid City Police Department

The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Arthur Eagle Heart.

Eagle Heart was last seen in the 100 block of E. North Street on Saturday morning. He is 5’9”, 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, sandals, and a black/gold face mask.

Anyone with any information about Eagle Heart’s whereabouts should contact Det. Barry Young at 605-394-4134.

