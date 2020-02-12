Rapid City police seek grant funding for Quality of Life Unit

Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee provided its approval Wednesday for the City Council to take up a grant funding application for the Police Department's Quality of Life Unit that works to keep low-level offenders out of jail.

The full City Council is expected to hear the grant request on Tuesday.

Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick said the funding would come from a 2020 South Dakota Department of Public Safety Victims of Crime grant. Rapid City received $134,614 in 2019 for the same purpose.

"Traditionally, law enforcement leaned very heavily on the jail to deal with very minor offenses. For example, a very low-level alcohol-related offense," Hedrick said. "We've come to find out the jail is not only inefficient at treating the underlying root cause behind that alcohol offense, but it's also very expensive and costly."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hedrick said the Quality of Life Unit reaches out to vulnerable people that need help in getting the underlying root cause of alcohol abuse treated. He said the department has seen multiple success stories based on the proactive approach.

"There are people we used to deal with on a daily basis that we don't deal with them on a daily basis anymore," he said. "This program is good for them, it is good for us and it is good for the taxpayer."