Rapid City police are looking for a woman who has been missing since July 26.
Jacey Mae Murphy hasn’t made contact with her family and doesn’t have access to her personal vehicle. She is believed to have a cell phone in her possession but calls have gone unanswered.
The family reported to police that it is unusual for Murphy to be out of contact for this period of time, and they are concerned for her welfare.
Murphy is 37 years old and is described as being 5’5” and 150 pounds. She had brown hair when she was last seen and has hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Murphy is asked to contact Detective Steve Neavill with the Rapid City Police Department at 394-4134.