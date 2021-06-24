Rapid City police to seek federal grants to deal with 'uptick' in gun violence, chief says

The officers and detectives that focus on gun violence would be taken from the department’s ranks with their current positions back filled, Hedrick said.

Without the grant funding, Hedrick said the department would have to find additional ways to bring about the programs. The other way of moving forward would be to ask the council for additional positions.

“We believe we’re at a point where we can intervene on these violent crimes now before they get worse,” Hedrick said. “I believe that’s the kind of thing our community wants us to be looking at, wants us to be researching, and wants us to find ways to address specific violence like this in our community.”

Both grants are for three years, Hedrick said

He said the department has stepped up its enforcement activities but needs help from the community.

“That’s why one of these grants is focused on building trust and relationships because violence itself is bigger than the police department alone,” he said. “We need folks living in the communities, folks that are sick and tired of the violence, that when they see something they say something and give us a call.”

