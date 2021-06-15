Rapid City pools see record numbers in first two weeks

Summer doesn’t officially begin until Sunday, but above-normal temperatures has the city pools packed with swimmers seeking relief from the heat.
Rapid City pools are seeing record numbers this early in the season. Some pools are experiencing more than double the numbers for the same period in 2019 with one pool seeing more than five times an increase in attendance during the opening nine-day period of operations.
When itcy pools opened for the summer two weeks ago, it had been the first time in 21 months the public was allowed to swim, dive off the boards or use the slides of the outdoor pools. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city pools were closed last summer. City recreation officials report long lines to get into the pools over the last two weeks.
“It’s obvious people couldn’t wait to get into the pools,” Emily Carstensen, City Recreation Specialist, said in a news release. “We are seeing many more people in the opening weeks of the season compared to previous summers and they seem to be staying longer at our pools. People are looking for relief from the hot, dry weather.”
All city pools – Horace Mann, Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park, Parkview and the Roosevelt Swim Center – report considerably higher numbers for the first nine days of this summer compared to the opening nine-day period of the 2019 summer season.
The pool attendance numbers for the first nine days of the season at the respective City pools are as follows:
Horace Mann Pool
Week of June 4-12, 2021: 2,659
Week of June May 31-June 8, 2019: 1,211
Jimmy Hilton Sioux Park Pool
Week of June 4-12, 2021: 2,964
Week of May 31-June 8: 550
Parkview Pool
Week of June 4-10, 2021: 2,281
Week of May 31-June 8: 1,049
Roosevelt Swim Center
Week of June 1-10, 2021: 4,561
Week of May 31-June 8, 2019: 3,624