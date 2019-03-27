Rapid City's population climbed to another record high in 2018.
The city's Department of Community Development estimates that the population grew to 76,532 last year. The department based the figure upon the number of building permits and housing demolitions that were approved in 2018 and 2010 census data.
"It's been a long-established pattern in Rapid City of slow and steady growth," Mayor Steve Allender said. "This city has grown beyond many of our imaginations and will continue to do so, presumably forever."
The city Legal and Finance committee accepted the population report at a meeting on Wednesday.
The city's socioeconomic report, which will shed light on what areas and neighborhoods are experiencing the most growth, is still being compiled. It is expected to be presented to the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization on April 11.
According to city Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker, the city has grown an average of 1.4 percent each year since 2000. In 2018, the population went up 1.38 percent from 75,488 in 2017.
The 2010 U.S. census put Rapid City's population at 67,956.