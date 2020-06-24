Rapid City prepared for Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore, mayor says

The mayor said cost has only become an issue because of feelings about Trump.

"There is a feeling in the community that we should be reimbursed for these types of things. We never have been reimbursed. I've personally worked security when George Bush was here and when Ronald Reagan was here and when several candidates come through," Allender said.

The mayor estimated the city's cost for Trump's visit at about $30,000.

"We do this for every president. We're going to do it for this president, and we're not going to complain about it because this is all about public safety," Allender said.

Other concerns have arisen about calls to remove some City of Presidents statues from downtown Rapid City street corners.

Allender specifically said his office has been contacted recently, asking for the statue of Barack Obama to be removed. Allender said the activists threatened to remove or steal Obama's statue if the city doesn't take it down.