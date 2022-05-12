Rapid City prepares for 50th flood anniversary commemoration

Almost 50 years have passed since the devastating 1972 Rapid City flood. The city's Flood and Greenway Commemoration Committee announced on Thursday the events they have planned for the week of June 5-10.

The flood itself took place over the night of June 9-10 in 1972 and claimed the lives of 238 people. Events are primarily focused to June 8-9.

"The theme that we selected this year is The Future Shaped — Remember. Honor. Commemorate," said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City. "We remember the tragedy, the devastation and destruction, the lives lost. We honor the lives lost, the people that survived and the community that rallied, responded, and recovered. We commemorate the community coming together that responded, that they rallied together and we recovered."

On June 8, according to a city press release, the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department will host a memorial walk in Memorial Park, and also a memorial bike ride beginning at Founder’s Park.

"In many of these same areas where today they (community members) enjoy the parks and the pathways and the bike path, the green way, that they understand that 50 years ago, there was a tragedy here. Lives were lost. Buildings were lost. Property was damaged. It changed the community forever," Shoemaker said.

The Journey Museum will host a flood remembrance blessing by Gerald Yellow Hawk and a presentation from Dr. Stephen Hausmannon at 1:30 p.m. June 8. The museum will also formally open its flood exhibit which will run through October and will also host "Surviving the 1972 Flood," a premiere documentary produced by South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

"The flood's history is part of our job," said Troy Kilpatrick, executive director at the Journey Museum. "We are always remembering the 1972 flood and the experiences."

The Rapid City Municipal Band will open its summer season with a performance at 8 p.m. June 8 at the Memorial Park Band Shell, an area hit hard by the 1972 flood event. The Rapid City Public Library is also hosting an Author Talk presentation with author and flood survivor Tony Dobyns.

Events continue with another full day of activities on June 9, including numerous panel discussions with a variety of flood-related themes. Those events will also be highlighted by the dedication of a permanent 50-foot storyboard wall at The Monument, and an evening session that will include a performance by Dakota Choral Union and a moderated interview with former Rapid City Mayor Don Barnett by local journalist Jack Caudill.

Other events scheduled during the week include a "Remembrance and Renewal" musical performance on June 5 at the Journey Museum theater. The South Dakota Historical Society is hosting "The Day After the Flood," a presentation by Barnett on June 10 at the Journey Museum.

An online mapping feature developed by the city’s Geographic Information System focusing on important historical points along the city’s floodway is being launched.

"We've digitized nearly all of the homes that were lost during the flood and all the streets that are no longer there. When you're walking through the parks now, with the map, you can see that you're standing in someone's house that used to be there or a street that's no longer there," said Adam Weaver with Rapid City Geographic Information Systems.

For a schedule of events, information and impacts of the flood of 1972, visit rapidcityflood.com

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.