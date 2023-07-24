The 33rd anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act legislation will take center stage at this week’s anniversary picnic, hosted by the Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee.

The picnic will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Street Square.

The picnic is open to the public and will include entertainment from Andreia Gayle, vendors of products and services for people with disabilities, free food and a proclamation presented by Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun. The Committee is also overseeing distribution of free parking permits for picnic participants.

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of passage of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), becoming law in 1990. The ADA is a civil rights law prohibiting discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, communications and all public and private places open to the general public. The purpose of the law is to make sure people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.

“The annual ADA picnic is a great opportunity to share with the public the importance of the ADA to our community, for people of all abilities,” said Committee Chair Patrick Czerny. “The event is a great way for people with disabilities to network with others on issues, available services and products and to share perspectives.”