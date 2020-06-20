Rapid City protests continue for more than two weeks

Rapid City protests raising awareness about police violence across the country and asking for changes to local policing show no signs of stopping after more than two weeks of demonstrations.
“The protest is very much to keep awareness up and keep feet to the fire in a sense in order to promote the change that we're asking for,” 29-year-old Mary Haan said Wednesday afternoon before the city's 17th Black Lives Matter protest.
Haan said protesters and allied community members have been speaking during city meetings and with city leaders about increasing oversight and transparency of the police department while decreasing its budget in order to reinvest in social services.
But “the things that we are emailing and calling and asking for and even sitting down in meetings and asking for, are not things that we've received yet,” she said.
The first Rapid City protest in response to the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd was held May 30. Hundreds attended, including Selwyn Jones, Floyd’s uncle and a former Rapid City resident who now lives in Gettysburg, South Dakota.
Smaller groups, including one from the Pine Ridge Reservation, have continued protesting since June 2nd. All protests have been peaceful, but five people were arrested June 2 for allegedly dangerously blocking traffic. Officials have not accused protesters of any violence or property destruction but a counter-protester told the Journal that protesters threw rocks at and stole a flag from cars.
The protesters — who are mostly older teens and young adults — have been pushed by at least one person, shouted at by random drivers and walkers, and yelled at by the counter protesters who drive by in trucks with Trump 2020, U.S., Confederate, and Thin Blue Line flags.
The Rapid City Police Department, Rapid City mayor and Gov. Kristi Noem all spoke out against the Confederate flags. The Journal previously reported on Mayor Steven Allender's criticism of the counter-protesters. He also spoke out against aspects of the protests during his Wednesday press conference.
“Although I’m grateful for the lack of property damage or injury, I’m also disappointed at the narrative and the methods that are being used to communicate it,” he said.
Allender said protesters have asked if he will march with them or support the Black Lives Matter movement but “that’s a tough pill for me to swallow when the person standing holding a sign that says Black Lives Matter is standing next to a person advocating for the killing of police officers.”
The sign Allender was referring to is the one violent sign the Journal has observed.
Allender said he’s against racism and police brutality, and has worked to bring change on those issues as mayor and police chief.
“Change can not happen simply by shouting,” there needs to be collaboration and these “groups do not really seem to want a dialogue but in contrast, they’re performing a monologue,” he said.
“I’m going to remain on the sidelines” as long as that’s their method, Allender said, adding that’s he’s “wiling to sit and visit and talk ideas and explain the difference between Rapid City” and other cities across the country.
Police Chief Karl Jegeris asked the Legal and Finance Committee on June 10 to “not get into the fray” of the movement to defund police. His comment came after a protester asked the committee not to replace three police vehicles and instead use the money for bail reform and a civilian board that would review use-of-force incidents.
Jegeris said protesters who want more investment in social services need to secure those services before cutting the police budget.
“Bring that on board first and then we can adapt our policing model,” he said. But “If you start cutting the policing model before you have the other resources in place, we’re going to have a situation like some of the cities that are facing those distrust issues.”
He also invited the protesters to meet with him to learn about the “extreme efforts” the department has taken to improve the way it serves the community, especially the Native American population.
Protester demands
The protests have occurred at and between Main Street Square and the Pennington County Courthouse where demonstrators chant “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA,” “Take it to the streets, defund the police" and that Black and Native lives matter.
They hold signs reading “I can’t breathe,” “Stop killing us” and “Black lives over profits, property, police.” Some signs honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed by police while others call for police departments to be defunded or abolished. A few included anti-police messages.
Wednesday’s demonstration began with a group conversation at the bandshell at Memorial Park.
People said they’re demonstrating because they’ve personally experienced or witnesses racism, want to harness their white privilege, read upsetting things about police violence and racism in the news, and want the local government to know their constituents aren’t giving up.
The protesters said they wanted to defund or abolish the police and use the money for health care and education. They want police and city leadership to respect and have good-faith conversations with them and other young people.
They also discussed long-term goals beyond policing. People spoke about wanting an end to all kinds of oppression while abolishing prisons, the military, pipelines, gender and borders. They want democratic workplaces, land returned to Indigenous people, local schools to teach more about Lakota history and culture, housing and better mental health services.
Most protesters did not want to speak on the record with the Journal.
Haan said that while she would like to see the police abolished, "I don't know that that dream for Rapid City is ready to be realized at this point.”
Haan, who is white, said a diverse group of women have met with Allender, Councilwoman Laura Armstrong, the assistant police chief and the police department’s community relations liaison to discuss more tangible goals. Haan said she shares feedback and ideas from the protesters with that group of women, who are also working with lawyers who are providing free research assistance and counsel to those arrested during protests.
Goals include cutting the $15.9 million police budget in half within three years and re-investing that money in “proactive” community programs, allowing the public to view police videos, and creating stricter qualifications for joining the police force.
She said the group also wants to create a diverse oversight council for the police department that would act as a “check against any sort of injustice.” Haan said the group would have a say in hiring staff and investigating police-use-of-force incidents.
“Right now there's not a whole lot of accountability for this police force that supposedly works for us,” Haan said.
Other cities have citizen review boards in place and have agreed to lower police budgets and reinvest the money in social services.
Police tactics
Police presence at earlier protests included dozens of officers, video surveillance and assistance from the Highway Patrol’s plane.
“As with any large scale event, we increased our patrol staffing numbers,” police spokesman Brendyn Medina said. “The initial days of demonstrations resulted in overtime pay for some officers” but such expenses are already built into the budget. “The protests did not impact the RCPD's ability to provide public safety resources to the rest of the city,” he added.
Police presence has decreased as the counter-protests ended and the demonstrations have shrunk.
“Those who continue to demonstrate are doing so peacefully and do not require the same level of resources as the first several days of protests,” Medina said.
One patrol car and one officer on a bicycle stopped by Wednesday’s meeting at the bandshell. They were later joined by a second patrol car once the group moved to the corner of 6th and Main streets.
Officer Nick Strampe said he stopped by the bandshell in case anyone tried to harm the group.
“There's some people obviously that might not agree with some of the messages (of the protesters) and part of my job obviously is to make sure people are safe,” he said.
Hedrick, assistant chief of the Rapid City Police Department, echoed that comment during an interview in early June.
“A lot of the reason that we're there is to ensure safety of the event itself and for the people attending the event,” he said, adding that at first police were concerned protests may turn violent like they did in Sioux Falls.
Hedrick says officers call protest organizers to learn of their plans and ask if police can help in anyway. He said officers also let organizers know rules, such as that protesters are free to be on the sidewalks but they must allow room for others to walk by and stay off the road.
Spokesman Brendyn Medina said the plane wasn’t used to track individual protesters but to monitor group movements. He said pilots radioed officers when they saw the counter-protesters moving in.
The Journal observed and was told about a plain-clothes officer filming earlier protests which Hedrick said is used for evidence if any arrests are made. The Journal has not seen or been told about an officer filming the gatherings of the counter-protesters.
“During the days in which there was a counter-protest element, we had resources in place to maintain situational awareness on both groups,” Medina said. “While it may not have been obvious, we had eyes on both sides of the demonstrations.”
The Journal also asked why 20 officers were needed for the 50 protesters from Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Reservation on June 3.
“We’re dealing with a lot of unknowns” and “erring on the side of caution,” Hedrick said.
Medina said crowd size can quickly change, that one once quickly grew from 20 to 60 people. He said the department was glad to have so many officers during the June 2 protest because they were able to quickly position themselves between the protesters and the counter-protesters once the latter group arrived.
Doug Gattie, a 19-year-old protester from Rapid City, said officers have been helpful at times, like when one intervened after a private security guard pushed a protester's mother.
Counter-protesters
During the earlier days of the protests, about 20 to 30 counter protesters gathered in the afternoons at the Trump Store on Mountain View Road before heading out to demonstrate.
Medina said the group was at first antagonizing the protesters by demonstrating next to them or driving by and yelling at them instead of finding their own space to protest. He said officers later met with the counter-protesters to ask them to help with public safety by finding their own place to demonstrate, and they eventually began protesting elsewhere.
The Journal saw two officers check in with the group on June 4. Most of the counter-protesters appeared to be in their 20s and came from towns across the Black Hills. They set up near the Trump Store with lawn chairs and trucks decorated with Trump, police, All Lives Matter, military, Second Amendment and American flag decorations. There were no Confederate, white supremacy or militia symbols. Some drivers honked in support of the group while others yelled expletives about Trump.
The Journal spoke with two counter-protesters in order to learn what their message was and why they were flying the Confederate flags.
Kyra Anderson, an 18-year-old from Hermosa, and Tucker Berens, a 20-year-old from Sturgis, said the purpose was to show support for police, other first responders and the military — professions that many of the group's family members work in.
Both said they're against Floyd's killing and recognize there are bad officers, but feel the protesters are blaming all Rapid City and other officers.
“They’re blaming all cops,” Anderson said. They’re “taking it out on our cops,” Berens echoed.
We drove by the protests because “we wanted the cops to know we were there to back them and we wanted the protesters to know that hey, you’re picking on the wrong squad. Rapid City hasn’t done anything wrong,” Berens said.
Anderson said she’s not against the Black Lives Matter movement but that “all lives matter” also.
Anderson and Berens have both flown the Confederate flag in the past and said no one put the flag on their car for the event itself. They said the flag doesn’t mean people are racist or pro-slavery, that it’s just about history.
But Berens said he understands how protesters think the group is racist for flying the Confederate flag — the flag of the government that fought to enslave Black people — past a demonstration about police violence towards black people. He said the group decided to stop flying them on June 3 after reading criticism in the media.
Berens said the group isn’t racist, that most of them have friends and family who are people of color. He said protesters have stolen their flags, thrown rocks at a car and tried to block his vehicle.
Anderson said not everyone in the group supports Trump and Berens said he doesn’t use any Trump materials because it doesn’t have anything to do with their message. Berens said some people have Trump flags because they like him and the group decided to meet at the Trump store because people were buying flags from it.
Gattie, who is Lakota and Mexican, said he feels the counter-protesters could have expressed their views in ways beyond driving by and yelling derogatory words at them. "The Confederate flag stands for racism," he added.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
