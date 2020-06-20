Rapid City protests continue for more than two weeks

Police presence has decreased as the counter-protests ended and the demonstrations have shrunk.

“Those who continue to demonstrate are doing so peacefully and do not require the same level of resources as the first several days of protests,” Medina said.

One patrol car and one officer on a bicycle stopped by Wednesday’s meeting at the bandshell. They were later joined by a second patrol car once the group moved to the corner of 6th and Main streets.

Officer Nick Strampe said he stopped by the bandshell in case anyone tried to harm the group.

“There's some people obviously that might not agree with some of the messages (of the protesters) and part of my job obviously is to make sure people are safe,” he said.

Hedrick, assistant chief of the Rapid City Police Department, echoed that comment during an interview in early June.

“A lot of the reason that we're there is to ensure safety of the event itself and for the people attending the event,” he said, adding that at first police were concerned protests may turn violent like they did in Sioux Falls.