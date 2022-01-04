Rapid City Public Library eliminates late fees

A new year means no more late fees at Rapid City Public Library.

After dropping fines on children’s materials in 2019, now all materials will no longer have a late fee when returned past the due date.

Originally, libraries imposed late fees to motivate borrowers to return items on time. However, studies have shown that fines don’t serve this purpose and tend to become a barrier to library services.

Libraries that have eliminated fines report improved return rates and less staff time tracking, processing and collecting fees.

While late fees will no longer be assessed, library materials that are significantly overdue will be considered lost, and the library user will be billed for replacement costs.

“We’re optimistic that when people realize they’ll no longer be charged fines, they’ll return any older, outstanding overdue library materials they have. We’ll be happy to have those materials back and to clear their library accounts,” said Terri Davis, library director.

