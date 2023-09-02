On Tuesday, the Rapid City's Public Works Committee gave the green light to the Parks and Recreation Department's request to seek bids for the Parks Greenhouse Project.

Pending approval from the City Council next Tuesday, construction on a new City greenhouse could commence as early as November.

This upcoming greenhouse will surpass the size of the existing one and will feature advanced environmental controls for heating and cooling, accessible remotely. The estimated cost of the project is $351,000.

For decades, the city's greenhouse has stood near McKeague Field and the Sunken Gardens area, just off Canyon Lake Drive. This facility plays a crucial role in nurturing over 25,000 flowers and plants, which eventually find homes in city parks, frontage areas, medians, and serve various city departments.

The new greenhouse would be built next to the current one, allowing flexibility in the construction timeline. Approximately 30 feet of the existing greenhouse will be kept for seeding operations. Once the new greenhouse is finished, most of the current facility will be taken down to make room for the parking lot that will be temporarily relocated during construction.

The decision to acquire a new greenhouse was made by the Parks Division back in February. Site preparation work, including grading, extending electrical and plumbing infrastructure, and foundation and floor work, is necessary before the greenhouse building can be delivered.

The Parks Greenhouse Project now moves to City Council which is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Council Chambers of City Hall. This schedule adjustment is due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday.