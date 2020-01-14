Rapid City Public Works Committee approves July 4 fireworks contract

Even though it's the middle of winter with snow and cold temperatures, Rapid City officials are already planning for the warmth of summer celebrations.

Tuesday, the Public Works Committee approved a three-year contract for the annual July 4 fireworks display. The agreement with Minnesota-based Pyrotechnic Displays is for $90,000 and a maximum of $30,000 per year.

Rapid City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson said the fireworks shows will be synchronized with music.

"I believe it will be a 20- to 25-minute display on July 4, and if there so happens to be a rain out like there was last year, there are alternative dates for July 5," Anderson said.

The 2019 Rapid City fireworks celebration was postponed for a day do to severe weather that spawned three tornado warnings in Pennington County.

Pyrotechnic Displays is the same company Rapid City has used for the past three years.

"This company is known for their good displays. So, they should provide a great show for the people of Rapid City," Anderson said. "It attracts a lot of people, and they enjoy it. So, it should be good."