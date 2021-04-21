 Skip to main content
Rapid City raises wages to fill numerous openings for part-time summer work
Rapid City has announced a boost in wages for lifeguards and other part-time seasonal jobs in a bid to fill scores of openings this summer.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city has filled only five of 40 lifeguard vacancies since April 8 when it was offering the state minimum wage of $9.45 an hour for the job.

On Tuesday, the city announced that starting wages for lifeguards has been increased to $13.86 per hour. The city will also start reimbursing $100 of the $185 lifeguard certification fee for those who agree to work the entire summer. 

“Because those positions have to have a national certification to become a lifeguard, we felt that we would be justified in a pay increase,” city recreation division manager Doug Lowe said. “We really want to be able to have a full service this year after not having the pools open last summer. Our priority is more people, and we decided one way to possibly do that is to raise the wages to see if we can entice more young adults to come in and apply for being a lifeguard.”

Along with the certification, lifeguards need to have transportation, a flexible schedule and be willing to work during the week and on weekends, according to the job posting. Those who apply must be 15 years or older, and no previous experience or education is required.

Lowe said the higher end of the wage range would indicate more responsibility like head lifeguards or pool managers.

The city currently lists 33 help wanted ads for seasonal jobs on its website, ranging from stage hand, bartenders and servers at The Monument to other city positions like garden crew supervisor, recreation worker, parks laborer, cemetery clerical worker and referee to a skycap at the airport.

In many cases, the wage ranges from $9.45 to $13.66 an hour although a number of the jobs start in the $10 to $13 an hour range and some pay as much as around $20 an hour.

Those with questions about city positions can contact the human resources department at 605-394-4136.

The job postings can be found on the city’s website at www.rcgov.org

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

