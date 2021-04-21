Rapid City raises wages to fill numerous openings for part-time summer work

Rapid City has announced a boost in wages for lifeguards and other part-time seasonal jobs in a bid to fill scores of openings this summer.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city has filled only five of 40 lifeguard vacancies since April 8 when it was offering the state minimum wage of $9.45 an hour for the job.

On Tuesday, the city announced that starting wages for lifeguards has been increased to $13.86 per hour. The city will also start reimbursing $100 of the $185 lifeguard certification fee for those who agree to work the entire summer.

“Because those positions have to have a national certification to become a lifeguard, we felt that we would be justified in a pay increase,” city recreation division manager Doug Lowe said. “We really want to be able to have a full service this year after not having the pools open last summer. Our priority is more people, and we decided one way to possibly do that is to raise the wages to see if we can entice more young adults to come in and apply for being a lifeguard.”

